Where is Zahir Raihan's 'Let There Be Light'?

Filmmaker Zahir Raihan had announced the film ‘Let There Be Light’ in 1969. While announcing the film from an event at InterContinental hotel in Dhaka he said that the film was his dream project.

In that event the filmmaker had introduced Omar Chishti and Olivia Gomez as the leading actor and actress of the film. But before starting to shoot the film Zahir Raihan dramatically switched his actress. Replacing Olivia he finalised Babita in the film.

The filmmaker started filming the movie towards August 1970 to highlight the cries of people killed around the world in the name of religion, caste, race and culture. Zahir Raihan himself was the cinematographer of the film.

In the middle of the film’s shooting on 25 March 1971, Pakistani occupying forces carried out genocide on the Bengalis in the name of ‘Operation Searchlight’. Stopping the film, Zahir Raihan left Dhaka in April to take part in the liberation war.