Swinton lashes out as she receives Berlin festival award

British movie star Tilda Swinton lashed out at the "state-operated" crimes of "greed-addicted governments" as she received a special award on the first day of the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

The veteran Oscar winner did not name any country but made a fiery 15-minute speech highlighting conflicts and scandals around the world after receiving an honorary Golden Bear award on the first night of the festival.

"State-operated and internationally enabled mass murder is currently actively terrorizing more than one part of our world," she said.