Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back

In a move that looks set to shake -- and maybe even stir -- one of Hollywood's most bankable franchises, Amazon MGM Studio is to take creative control of James Bond, as the fictional British spy's long-time producers step back.

An agreement announced Thursday sees ownership of the rights to 007 shared between the movie behemoth and producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who are heading into retirement.

The news comes four years after the last Bond film, in which Daniel Craig bowed out as the secret agent, with fans left to fill the intervening time with speculation about who will replace him.

Now with Amazon at the helm, the audience may not have to wait too long for the next installment -- or for spin offs.