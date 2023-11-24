Pori Moni devastated by grandfather’s death

Those who know actress Pori Moni, also know about her hundred-year-old maternal grandfather Shamsul Haque Gazi. Her grandfather was the source of her strength, courage and inspiration. Her grandfather was her only support in troubled times.

Pori Moni’s grandfather had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for quite some time. She would have taken him home once he had recoveredt. But, this time he left Pori Moni for good.