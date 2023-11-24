Pori Moni devastated by grandfather’s death

Those who know actress Pori Moni, also know about her hundred-year-old maternal grandfather Shamsul Haque Gazi. Her grandfather was the source of her strength, courage and inspiration. Her grandfather was her only support in troubled times.
Pori Moni’s grandfather had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for quite some time. She would have taken him home once he had recoveredt. But, this time he left Pori Moni for good.
Shamsul Haque Gazi passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka around 2:00am on early Friday. Pori Moni’s manager Turan Munsi confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.
Pori Moni started for Pirojpur’s Bhandaria this morning along with the ambulance carrying her grandfather’s body. When this correspondent contacted her around 9:00am, they had already reached Barishal by then.
It was learnt that her grandfather would be laid to rest right beside the grave of her grandmother in Bhandaria.
Pori Moni had been extremely worried since admitting her grandfather to the hospital. After the death of her mother in her childhood, Pori Moni lost her father also. Since then she grew up with her grandfather.
At one point, Pori Moni moved to Dhaka and started working in the showbiz. Even then, her grandfather was her sole guardian.
A few days ago while Pori Moni’s grandfather was admitted into the hospital, she had told this correspondent that the condition of her grandfather was so vulnerable that anything could happen any moment.
“I cannot even think what will happen to me if my grandfather isn’t there anymore. How will I survive!” she had said.
Pori Moni is going to Bhandaria in another car, following the ambulance carrying the body. There are other members of her family with her in the car. Apart from them, director Chayanika Chowdhury is also there.
Chayanika Chowdhury said, “Pori Moni alone knows what she has lost. We have seen how important her grandfather was in her life. Pori Moni is in an extremely devastated state of mind. I don’t know how will Pori deal with this loss.”