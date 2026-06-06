Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt on 5 July
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on 5 July, according to media reports.
The actor, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, introduced Gauri to the media during celebrations marking his 60th birthday last year. At the time, he revealed that she was working with his production house.
Before making the relationship public, reports had suggested Khan was dating someone outside the film industry. Speaking to reporters at the event, the actor joked that he had successfully kept the relationship hidden from the media.
He also disclosed that he and Gauri had been together for around 18 months before going public, noting that her residence in Bengaluru helped them stay away from public attention.
Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri Spratt is the daughter of Rita Spratt, a former salon owner. According to her professional profile, she studied at Blue Mountain School and later completed a fashion styling and photography course at the University of the Arts London in 2004.
She currently manages a BBlunt salon in Mumbai and is reportedly the mother of a young son.
Khan married his childhood friend Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid and Ira. They divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 after the two met during the production of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan.
The couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son Azad.
In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Khan described himself as fortunate to have found happiness with Gauri. He said her presence had brought him peace and that the couple were enjoying their life together.
Over the past year, Khan and Gauri have appeared together at several public events, including the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.