Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt on 5 July

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on 5 July, according to media reports.

The actor, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, introduced Gauri to the media during celebrations marking his 60th birthday last year. At the time, he revealed that she was working with his production house.

Before making the relationship public, reports had suggested Khan was dating someone outside the film industry. Speaking to reporters at the event, the actor joked that he had successfully kept the relationship hidden from the media.