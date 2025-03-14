Aamir Khan introduces his new partner to media on eve of his 60th birthday
On the eve of his 60th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with media in Mumbai.
While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira.
The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao got married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
During the press event, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.
"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.
Aamir turned 60 today, Friday. Earlier, on Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted arriving at Aamir's house.
Shah Rukh managed to dodge the paparazzi by staying hidden behind his security. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman could be seen exiting Aamir's residence with him.
In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.