Aamir Khan introduces his new partner to media on eve of his 60th birthday

On the eve of his 60th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with media in Mumbai.

While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira.