I’ll speak against injustice till death, whatever the consequences: Pori Moni

I just heard. I saw the news while I was scrawling through Facebook on my phone. I couldn’t go to the court today. I have missed another court date before because of a matter relating to my grandfather. In that sense I failed to attend the court twice in a row now. I missed the hearing today because of my illness. I had informed my lawyer about it.

According to the court, I absolutely should have been there today. As a conscious citizen, I also think that I should have gone there. But, my physical condition was much worse. There is nothing you can do about sickness. I didn’t even have the energy to get out of the bed. If I was feeling well, I would have gone to the court. I’ve never had any issues with going to the court. In fact, I did not skip court dates even during my pregnancy.