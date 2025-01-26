I’ll speak against injustice till death, whatever the consequences: Pori Moni

We couldn’t reach you over the phone…
I’m physically unwell. So, I was sleeping. I woke up late.
Do you know an arrest warrant has been issued against you?
I just heard. I saw the news while I was scrawling through Facebook on my phone. I couldn’t go to the court today. I have missed another court date before because of a matter relating to my grandfather. In that sense I failed to attend the court twice in a row now. I missed the hearing today because of my illness. I had informed my lawyer about it.
According to the court, I absolutely should have been there today. As a conscious citizen, I also think that I should have gone there. But, my physical condition was much worse. There is nothing you can do about sickness. I didn’t even have the energy to get out of the bed. If I was feeling well, I would have gone to the court. I’ve never had any issues with going to the court. In fact, I did not skip court dates even during my pregnancy.
How worried are you at the news of the arrest warrant?
All my acquaintances and well-wishers have been calling me constantly to check on me. That’s actually an extra burden for me. It’s embarrassing also. You can just call it an uninvited trouble.
Are you scared of this arrest warrant or not?
Why would I be scared? There’s nothing to be scared of here. I’ll deal with it in the legal way. My lawyer would be appealing for my bail.
Many are writing it on Facebook that there’s a connection between this arrest warrant and the post you published on Facebook Saturday regarding the incident of you being unable to attend an event in Tanagil.
Let people do whatever they want or let them think whatever they want to think. I don’t want to think anything at all about these. If I feel I have a problem with something, I’ll definitely speak out. I’ll not spare anyone when it comes to me. I’m just incapable of keeping quiet like everyone else. I’m speaking against any type of injustice.
If I have to go to the prison over and over again for speaking out against this injustice, I’ll go. What else can I do? If you are sent behind bars whenever something comes up, nobody will be speaking in this country. Should everyone just play dumb then? I’ll speak out against injustice till death, whatever the consequences.