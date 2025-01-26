Pori Moni faces arrest warrant

A Dhaka court has framed charges against film actress Pori Moni in the case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood over assault and death threats. At the same time, the court has also ordered to issue an arrest warrant against Pori Moni for she was not present at the court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dhaka gave this order today, Sunday. Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

The court has also framed charges against Pori Moni’s costume designer Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy in the same case. An arrest warrant has been issued against him as well.

Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told Prothom Alo that today was the date of hearing on framing charges in the case filed by Nasir Uddin Mahmood on allegations of assault and death threats.