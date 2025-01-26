Pori Moni faces arrest warrant
A Dhaka court has framed charges against film actress Pori Moni in the case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood over assault and death threats. At the same time, the court has also ordered to issue an arrest warrant against Pori Moni for she was not present at the court.
Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dhaka gave this order today, Sunday. Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The court has also framed charges against Pori Moni’s costume designer Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy in the same case. An arrest warrant has been issued against him as well.
Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told Prothom Alo that today was the date of hearing on framing charges in the case filed by Nasir Uddin Mahmood on allegations of assault and death threats.
On behalf of Pori Moni, she appealed requesting an extension of time for the hearing on indictment. The court dismissed the plea to frame charges against Pori Moni. Meanwhile, the court has also ordered to issue an arrest warrant against her for not being present at the court, she added.
Earlier, the CJM court of Dhaka took the investigation report submitted by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in the case filed by Nasir Uddin Mahmud into account on 18 April last year. At the same time the court also ordered a summoning order to Pori Moni to appear in court.
Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed a complaint with a Dhaka court on 18 July 2022, alleging assault and attempted murder. There he alleged that on 8 June 2021, Pori Moni along with her associates entered the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom. Later, they sat inside the club and drank there.
While leaving the club around 1:15 am, Pori Moni called him and pressured him to give her a bottle of Blue Label for free. When he refused, Pori Moni hurled verbal insults at him. Then at one point, Pori Moni flung a glass at him in an attempt to murder, which hit him on the head and the chest, he added.
After investigating the case, PBI submitted a report at the CJM court in April last year against Pori Moni and her costume designer Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy.
Sources from to the police and the court say that PBI during the investigation found the accusation against Zunayed Bogdadi of assaulting businessman Nasir to be true. PBI found the allegation of Nasir being hit with a glass thrown by Pori Moni to be true as well.
On the other hand, Pori Moni had filed a case with Savar Police Station against businessman Nasir and five others, alleging attempt to rape and murder at the Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia are of Savar on 8 June 2021. After investigating the case, the police submitted a charge sheet against three including Nasir at the court on 6 September 2022.
The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 in Dhaka framed charges against the three accused in that case on 18 May 2022. Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said that statements are being recorded in that case at present.
Meanwhile, Pori Moni and two others are on trial in another case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at the Special Judges Court-10 in Dhaka. The case is also at the stage of recording statements.