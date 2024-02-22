Pori Moni’s appeal seeking annulment of narcotics case disposed

The High Court has disposed film actress Pori Moni’s appeal seeking annulment of the case filed under the narcotics control act with an observation. The High Court bench consisted of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the verdict today, Thursday. The trial therefore will continue, said assistant attorney general Selim Azad.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members had raided Pori Moni’s home in capital’s Banani area on 4 August 2021. Back then it was claimed that a huge amount expensive liquor of foreign brands and narcotics were confiscated from that house. Pori Moni was arrested under a case filed in connection to that incident. She was later freed on bail.