Top 10 social media movie heroes

Known first as a successful businessman,Ananta Jalil's. Ananta Jalil's has craved a unique path in cinema. At one point, he decided he wanted to act in movies, and he did. Ananta Jalil made his big-screen debut with 'Khoj: The Search' 15 years ago. Since then, he has acted in films at regular intervals, starring in only 8 movies over the past 15 years. While acting, he got into a relationship with actress Barsha and later married her. They have two children. Ananta Jalil is quite active on Facebook, where he shares various updates with his fans and well-wishers. He also occasionally goes live from his page. No new films starring Ananta Jalil have been released in recent years, though he has announced several upcoming projects. However, he has not provided any information on when these films will begin or be completed. The businessman and actor has over 2.3 million followers on his Facebook page.