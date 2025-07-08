Nisho to join Chanchal in Redoan Rony's comeback film 'Domm'
Acclaimed filmmaker Redoan Rony and popular actor Afran Nisho are set to collaborate for the first time in Redoan Rony's upcoming feature film 'Domm', inspired by true events and slated for release during Eid-ul-Fitr next year.
Both Rony and Nisho confirmed their involvement in the project which they described as a performance-driven, large-canvas film with strong emotional depth.
Written and directed by Rony, who earned a National Film Award for 'Chorabali', his debut feature, 'Domm' narrates a story about the “power of a common man.”
“This is a story I’ve been waiting to tell for a long time,” Rony said about the film, adding, “The film is about a regular man rising against the odds. It’s not just about me, this story will inspire audiences too.”
Afran Nisho, who has gained widespread popularity through his recent performances in his debut film 'Surongo' and this year's superhit Eid film 'Daagi', called 'Domm' a “survival and inspirational story” unlike anything he has seen before in Bangladeshi cinema.
“There’s an intensity in the narrative, to which I was drawn immediately. It’s a big challenge for any actor, and that makes it even more exciting,” said Nisho, adding: “This film might be even bigger in scale than my last two.”
Though both Rony and Nisho have worked extensively in the media industry for years, 'Domm' marks their first collaboration and their debut film together.
Interestingly, when the project was initially announced in December 2023, it was revealed that celebrated actor Chanchal Chowdhury would be the main lead of the cast.
Addressing questions about Chanchal's involvement now, Rony clarified that both actors will star in the film together: “Having both Nisho and Chanchal onboard is a dream comes true scenario for 'Domm'.”
Speaking about the film, Chanchal Chowdhury noted, “Redoan Rony returning to direction is itself a reason to celebrate. The story of 'Domm' is remarkable—one I haven’t come across before."
"It’s a challenging project, and I believe audiences will be surprised,” Chanchal Chowdhury mentioned.
As anticipation builds, fans have taken to social media with questions about the lead female actor and shooting locations. Rony responded, “We’re in the final stages of casting and location scouting. I’m grateful for the overwhelming interest and hope to begin filming very soon.”
The film is being jointly produced by SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited and Chorki. Shahriar Shakil, Managing Director of SVF Alpha-i, expressed high hopes for the project.
“After 'Surongo', 'Toofan', 'Daagi', and 'Taandob', the audience now expects powerful storytelling and performance. With 'Domm', we are committed to delivering just that,” Shakil said.
'Domm' will be Redoan Rony’s third film. Apart from 'Chorabali', he is known for creating numerous hit TV dramas like 'Housefull', 'FNF', 'Behind the Scene', and 'Pata Jhorar Din'.
He currently serves as the CEO of Chorki, one of the country's leading and successful OTT platforms.