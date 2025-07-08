Nisho to join Chanchal in Redoan Rony's comeback film 'Domm'

Acclaimed filmmaker Redoan Rony and popular actor Afran Nisho are set to collaborate for the first time in Redoan Rony's upcoming feature film 'Domm', inspired by true events and slated for release during Eid-ul-Fitr next year.

Both Rony and Nisho confirmed their involvement in the project which they described as a performance-driven, large-canvas film with strong emotional depth.

Written and directed by Rony, who earned a National Film Award for 'Chorabali', his debut feature, 'Domm' narrates a story about the “power of a common man.”

“This is a story I’ve been waiting to tell for a long time,” Rony said about the film, adding, “The film is about a regular man rising against the odds. It’s not just about me, this story will inspire audiences too.”