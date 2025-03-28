Afran Nisho appears as a prisoner to promote his upcoming film ‘Daagi’

Popular actor Afran Nisho surprised onlookers by appearing in a prisoner’s outfit at Gulshan Shooting Club on Thursday afternoon, as part of an innovative promotional strategy for his upcoming film ‘Daagi’.

With long hair, a full beard, prison attire (numbered '786'), and handcuffs, Nisho arrived in a police van and was escorted by two men acting as police personnel. Typically, convicts wear such attire after sentencing.

Set to release this Eid, ‘Daagi’ marks Nisho’s second feature film in which he plays a convicted criminal. After gaining massive attention with his debut film, 'Surongo', Nisho is returning to the silver screen after two years.