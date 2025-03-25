Shakib Khan's film 'Borbaad' faces objections from Certification Board

The Bangladesh Film Certification Board has raised some objections to the upcoming Shakib Khan-starrer Eid-Ul-Fitr film 'Borbaad', recommending several cuts after a review on Monday, according to filmmaker Kazi Hayat, also a board member.

“We watched the film on Monday and agreed that there are some cuts to be made. If they resubmit the edited version, the certificate will be issued by Tuesday,” he told the media.

“The board found issues with the violence portrayed in the film. The filmmakers have been asked to revise those parts," he added.