Shakib Khan's film 'Borbaad' faces objections from Certification Board
The Bangladesh Film Certification Board has raised some objections to the upcoming Shakib Khan-starrer Eid-Ul-Fitr film 'Borbaad', recommending several cuts after a review on Monday, according to filmmaker Kazi Hayat, also a board member.
“We watched the film on Monday and agreed that there are some cuts to be made. If they resubmit the edited version, the certificate will be issued by Tuesday,” he told the media.
“The board found issues with the violence portrayed in the film. The filmmakers have been asked to revise those parts," he added.
The news has left Shakib Khan's fans furious, and they have been posting on several film-related Facebook groups calling out plans to stage protests, including a siege of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and a long march towards the Certification Board office in capital’s Ramna on Tuesday, demanding an uncut certification.
In 'Borbaad', Shakib Khan reunites with his 'Priyotoma' co-star Idhika Paul from Kolkata. The film also features notable actors such as Fazlur Rahman Babu, Mamunur Rashid, Intekhab Dinar, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Sawdagor, and popular Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta.
The film’s teaser and released songs have already generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts, and anticipation grew further after the Information Ministry issued the approval letter on Sunday, slightly easing concerns about its release. However, today’s certification board objections have reignited uncertainty.
Meanwhile, 'Jongli', directed by M Raahim and starring Siam Ahmed, Bubly, and Dighi, has received a 'Universal' (U) certification on 24 March.
On the same day, popular actor Afran Nisho’s second film 'Daagi' - produced by SVF Alpha I Entertainment Limited in association with OTT platform Chorki and directed by Shihab Shaheen - also received the same certification.
Additionally, 'Jinn-3', a horror film produced by Jaaz Multimedia featuring Abdun Noor Sajal and Nusrat Faria, obtained its certification also on the same day.
Another Eid release, 'Chokkor 302', directed by Sharaf Uddin Jibon and starring popular actor Mosharraf Karim, has already received its certification.