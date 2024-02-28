Where is Nisho? What’s he doing?
Afran Nisho debuted in films on Eid-ul-Azha last year. His film ‘Shurongo’ was acclaimed by audience as well as critics. Directors grew more interested in him. And, rumours of Nisho signing several new projects started going around. But, there came no official announcement about any of them later. It has been almost six months that this star is quite out of the limelight. But why?, investigated by Shafique Al Mamun
Afran Nisho’s debut film ‘Shurongo’ released on Eid-ul-Azha last year. This Raihan Rafi directorial became a superhit in the country. Not just inside the country the flic was discussed abroad as well. After that Nisho announced he would become regular in films.
At that time, it was rumored that Nisho would appear in two more back to back films of the same director. One of them was supposed to be produced under the banner of TM Films while the other was from Live Technologies.
The films were rumoured to be released on Eid this year. Meanwhile, almost six months have passed, neither the films were announced nor shot. Even Nisho was nowhere to be found in this long gap. He’s not working on OTT either. Where is Nisho? What’s he doing?
To know about his whereabouts, Prothom Alo contacted Nisho on Monday afternoon. He said, "Even if I’m not in front of the camera, you can say I’m still immersed in films. For, I’m using this time to read a lot of stories and scripts while working on various story ideas."
"I don’t sit idle actually. Whenever I find something, I keep myself busy with that. In fact, I can spend days at a stretch with trivial works apart from my interest. So, right now I’m not in any shooting, not on the screen yet I’m within work and not sitting idle," he added.
But, two films were supposed to be announced after ‘Shurongo’ and the films were also supposed to be released on two Eid this year. Why did it stop so suddenly?
Nisho commented in this regard, "Everything was going fine. But due to some issues in the production company of the two films, there was no announcement at that time."
"Let it be, it’s better to take some time to create something good. I feel, newcomers should keep a gap in between their first three films and I want to keep it that way."
On this topic Nisho added, "Those coming new to the industry should sign the first three films with selected directors and production companies. That’s what I intend to do. Films are my first priority now. So even if it takes long, I have to present better projects before the audience."
After ‘Shurongo’ became a hit, the audience has grown a separate interest centering Nisho. But, Nisho’s fans are seen sighing on various social media groups for no new films have been started in this long time. They want news of new films soon.
Commenting on this matter Nisho said, "After all, fans talk being emotional. This too might be the expression of their tremendous love towards me. But, I cannot just work on any story or with any director. I have to be meticulous about my work. I feel, working after a long break is positive for me."
"There’s nothing to be sad for the fans and audience. Even if there’s long break, when I’ll present an exceptional work fans’ sadness, rage and grumpiness will all be gone."
"For, I have taken a long time to work in dramas also. I have built a career there. So, I have to do well in cinemas as well, even if it takes a long time. That’s all I’m concerned about now," Nisho added.
Elaborating the matter, Nisho said he was not thinking about anything except films then, not OTT, not drama, not anything. But, soon there might be an announcement of a new film.
Nisho said, "I’m hopeful that a new film might be announced within a month. But, it’s none of the films with those two production companies from earlier. It’s from another company. And the films with those two production companies from earlier would be made for Eid next year."
Nisho didn’t do any drama for almost one and a half years before and after his debut on the big screen. But, he did work on OTT during that time. However, it has been more than six months and this actor cannot be found in any OTT project either.
Nisho said, "First, I’ll work in two or three good films back to back. Then I intend to work in OTT projects with good stories alongside films. Right now, all my preparations are focused on films."