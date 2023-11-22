‘I survive in the industry on my own merit’

Personally, I am not a fan of horror stories. You can say that I don’t have a liking for this genre. Not many projects of this sort are made in our industry. But, it seemed fun to work in a horror story.

I had a wonderful experience, working on the ‘Procholito’ story. What made it even more enjoyable was having a dog as my co-actor! I love dogs. The work has been loved and appreciated by the audience. They said they were just happy to see me in a different role.