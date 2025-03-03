Sean Baker wins best director for best picture ‘Anora’

Sean Baker, whose career chronicling the lives of sex workers and marginalised communities has made him a leading light of the US indie movie scene, on Sunday won the Oscar for best director for his film ‘Anora’.

And, his film ‘Anora’, a tragicomic Cinderella story set in a murky modern world of New York strippers, Russian billionaires and incompetent gangsters, won the coveted Oscar for best picture.