Adrien Brody dubbed best actor, Mikey Madison dubbed best actress

US actor Adrien Brody poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Brutalist' during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 2 March, 2025.AFP

Adrien Brody on Sunday completed his return to the top of Hollywood's A-list, winning the second best actor Oscar of his career for his searing portrayal of a Hungarian architect who emigrates to America after World War II in 'The Brutalist'.

Both of Brody's Academy Awards have come for Holocaust-related films; he won in 2003 for Roman Polanski's 'The Pianist', becoming the youngest man ever to triumph in the category at age 29.

This time, he bested Timothee Chalamet in Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown', Ralph Fiennes in papal thriller 'Conclave', Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' and Colman Domingo as a wrongfully convicted inmate in 'Sing Sing'.

US actress Mikey Madison poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'Anora' during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 2 March, 2025.
Meanwhile, Mikey Madison won the best actress Oscar for 'Anora', in which she captivated audiences as a sassy sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son.

She was perhaps the most surprising winner of the night, besting heavy favorite Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) and scandal-mired Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez).

