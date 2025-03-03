Adrien Brody dubbed best actor, Mikey Madison dubbed best actress

Adrien Brody on Sunday completed his return to the top of Hollywood's A-list, winning the second best actor Oscar of his career for his searing portrayal of a Hungarian architect who emigrates to America after World War II in 'The Brutalist'.

Both of Brody's Academy Awards have come for Holocaust-related films; he won in 2003 for Roman Polanski's 'The Pianist', becoming the youngest man ever to triumph in the category at age 29.