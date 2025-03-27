Disney reveals 'Avengers' cast with surprise Stewart, McKellen returns

Disney's Marvel Studios on Wednesday revealed the bumper cast of its next 'Avengers' film, six years after 'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are among those surprisingly returning to the superhero roster for 'Avengers: Doomsday', out May 2026.

They will join a raft of widely expected fan favorites, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, a viral five-hour-long video announcement confirmed.

The Marvel superhero films are comfortably the most lucrative franchise in Hollywood history, having collectively made more than USD 30 billion.