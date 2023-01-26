India's 'King Khan' faces right-wing ire on return to big screen

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen Wednesday for the first time in four years with a big-budget action movie that has sparked ire from Hindu right-wingers.

‘Pathaan’, which hit cinemas a day ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations, also features Bollywood heartthrob Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham -- as well as songs and special effects galore.

Khan, 57, is among India's biggest stars boasting a fan following of millions at home and abroad.

Also popularly known as "King Khan" and “Badshah", he has been ruling Bollywood for more than 30 years.