Lady Gaga says she "had trouble leaving" characters behind

Lady Gaga opened up on her role in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and how it has affected her psychologically after wrapping up the shoot, reported a media outlet.

Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Lady Gaga plays the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Gaga plays Lee, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, a patient in Arkham State Hospital, a mental institution where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a maximum-security inmate.