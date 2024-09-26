Lady Gaga's 'Joker' album made up of 'interesting original productions'

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga says her surprise ‘Joker’ sequel companion album will feature new songs she wrote for the movie and the record.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner announced the 13-track album "Harlequin" on Tuesday, just days ahead of its Friday release.

"It's all these really interesting original productions," Lady Gaga told Reuters on the red carpet at the ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ London premiere on Wednesday.