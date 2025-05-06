Cannes Festival: the films in competition

A total of 21 films have been announced in the main competition at Cannes film festival, which kicks off on the French Riviera on 13 May.

Here is a list of the titles vying for the Palme d'Or which will be awarded by this year's jury president Juliette Binoche and her seven fellow judges including Oscar-winner Halle Berry and 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong.

'A Simple Accident' by Jafar Panahi (Iran)

The repeatedly detained Iranian director, who has been banned from making films, asked organisers "not to say anything about his movie" which is his latest act of defiance.

'The Phoenician Scheme' by Wes Anderson (United States)

A typical madcap comedy-drama by the American director about a maverick businessman, with an A-list cast including Benicio Del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, and Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet's daughter.

'Young Mothers' by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

The Belgian brothers, who have already won the Palme d'Or for best film twice, tell the story of five young mothers staying in a maternity home in their native Belgium.