Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong to join Cannes film festival jury: organisers

American actor Halle Berry and 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong are set to serve on the jury at the Cannes film festival this year that will be headed by French actress Juliette Binoche, organisers announced on Monday.

Berry and Strong will be joined by best-selling Franco-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia and Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher on what will be a women-majority judging panel.

The jury will also include South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Mexican director Carlos Reygadas, and Democratic Republic of Congo documentary maker Dieudo Hamadi.

They will be responsible for watching the 21 films in competition this year and awarding the prestigious Palme d'Or at the end of the 78th edition of the festival, which takes place from 13-24 May.