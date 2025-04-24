Cannes adds Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence films

Cannes film festival added a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as well as Kristen Stewart's debut feature as a director to its roster of movies that will premiere next month on the French Riviera.

American filmmaker Lynne Ramsay (‘We Need To Talk About Kevin’) has been selected for the main competition with her thriller ‘Die My Love’ starring Lawrence and Pattinson.

Out of the 21 films in the main competition this year, seven have been made by women directors, the joint highest total.