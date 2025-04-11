Scarlett Johansson to star at Cannes as festival unveils line-up

Scarlett Johansson is set to star on-screen and behind the camera at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organisers said Thursday as they unveiled the line-up of movies that will compete for honours on the French Riviera.

Johansson will appear alongside Benicio Del Toro and Tom Hanks in Wes Anderson's new movie "The Phoenician Scheme", one of the films vying for the coveted Palme d'Or for best film.

She will also present her directorial debut "Eleanor the Great", about an elderly woman coping with the death of her best friend, in the secondary "Un Certain Regard" competition.

Organisers stressed they were serious about giving women filmmakers a platform during the 13-24 May festival, while also tackling sexual abuse and harassment that a French parliamentary inquiry called "endemic" this week.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris, President Iris Knobloch said the festival was "attentive" to the recommendations of the six-month inquiry into #MeToo abuses which reported its findings on Wednesday.