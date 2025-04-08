Which stars will join De Niro at Cannes this year?

Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes festival this year, with rumours that Tom Cruise will join him and other stars on the French Riviera.

The industry is buzzing with speculation about who will attend the world's premier film event one month before it kicks off in the south of France.

Cinemas are desperate for some stardust and sparkling new films after a weak start to 2025.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch and long-time director Thierry Fremaux will unveil the selection of in-competition films and other major premieres at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

They confirmed on Monday that De Niro, star of "Taxi Driver" and "Godfather Part II", was to be given an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony on 13 May for his contribution to cinema.

"With his restrained style, expressed through the softness of a smile or the hardness of a glance, Robert De Niro has become a legend of cinema," the festival said in a statement in French.