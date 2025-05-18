Actor Pedro Pascal urges filmmakers to resist Trump

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal issued an expletive-laced call for Hollywood to resist political pressure in the United States on Saturday while admitting it is "scary" to speak out against President Donald Trump.

Asked about Trump's immigration policies, 'The Last of Us' star told reporters: "It's very scary for an actor participating in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this."

"I'm an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the US after asylum in Denmark... I stand by those protections," the 50-year-old told a news conference in Cannes.