Joaquin Phoenix stars in Covid-era thriller set in 'sick' America

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the darkly satirical 'Eddington' which premiered at the Cannes film festival on Friday, a biting take on America's culture wars set in a small New Mexico town.

The film by fast-rising American director Ari Aster is an unsettling but often amusing Western-style thriller set amid America's toxic politics and conspiracy theories.

Phoenix sparkles as a deeply flawed sheriff trying to keep order in the town of Eddington at a time of Covid mask mandates, divisive "Black Lives Matter" protests, and inter-generational tensions.

"I think we're in a place right now where everybody is living in a different reality, in their own reality, and nobody can agree on what is real and what is actually happening," Aster told reporters in Cannes on Friday.