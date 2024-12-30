Both 'Mufasa' and 'Sonic' claim box office supremacy

The holiday weekend in North America saw two films battling for box-office supremacy and both emerging with a claim to first place.

Disney's animated drama ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ prevailed in the five days from Christmas Day through Sunday with an estimated take of USD 63.8 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

But Paramount's action comedy ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which booked USD 59.9 million for that same five-day holiday period, came out on top for the traditional Friday-through-Sunday stretch, edging the Disney film by USD 38 million to USD 37.1 million.