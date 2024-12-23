'Sonic 3' zips to top of box office

Paramount's new action comedy ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ sped to the top of the North American box office this weekend, outdoing predictions with an estimated take of USD 62 million, one of the best December openings in years, industry watchers said Sunday.

The latest sequel about the blue-maned supersonic creature -- based on the popular Sega video game -- rode positive reviews and strong audience scores to what analyst David A. Gross called "an excellent opening" for the hybrid animation/live action genre.

He predicted it would "far out-earn Sonic #2," which finished 2022 with USD 405 million worldwide. Jim Carrey plays mad scientist Dr Ivo Robotnik, while Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow) top the voice cast.