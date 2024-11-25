‘Gladiator II’, ‘Wicked’ battle for box office honors

Hollywood got respite from a slack few months as two much-anticipated new films – Universal’s ‘Wicked: Part I’ and ‘Gladiator II’ from Paramount -- roared to the top of the North American box office this weekend.

‘Wicked’, the latest take on 1939’s beloved ‘Wizard of Oz’, took in an estimated USD 114 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, said industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

“This is a sensational opening for the start of a new adventure fantasy series,” said analyst David A Gross, who cited “superb” reviews and audience scores.