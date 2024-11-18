‘Red One’ tops box office but could end up in the red

Amazon and MGM’s new winter holiday film ‘Red One’ opened solidly atop the North American box office this weekend with estimated ticket sales of USD 34.1 million, but with a budget estimated at USD 250 million analysts say it faces a tricky path to profitability.

“This is a soft opening for a movie that was designed from the beginning to launch a new Christmas action comedy series,” said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.