New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops box office

Warner Bros.’ ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, a dark new musical Batman spinoff, earned an estimated USD 40 million over the weekend to top the North American box office, industry watchers reported Sunday.

But that was far behind the USD 96.2 opening of the original ‘Joker’ in 2019, a movie that earned Joaquin Phoenix a best-actor Oscar and grossed more than USD 1 billion worldwide. Industry analyst David A Gross called it "a weak opening for the follow-up sequel in a superhero series."