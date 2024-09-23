Audiences summon 'Beetlejuice' to top of box office for third week        

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, the dark comedy about a ghoulish spirit summoned when his name is called three times, has landed its third week at the top of the North American box office, industry watchers said Sunday.

The long-awaited Tim Burton follow-up to the popular 1988 original took in USD 26 million in the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Michael Keaton again incarnates the creepily hilarious title character, in a cast including ‘Beetlejuice’ veterans Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, plus newcomers Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.