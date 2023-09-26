Strike deal only first step in resolving film industry crisis

A tentative deal to end a long-running writers' strike that has paralysed Hollywood is only a first step in resolving a film industry crisis, as an equally bitter studio stand-off with the actors' union stretches on.

The Writers Guild of America, which walked out back in May over demands including better pay and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence, finally thrashed out a deal with studios including Netflix and Disney on Sunday night.

Ratification of that agreement -- first by the WGA board, then by its 11,500 members -- is widely expected to be waved through without any obstacles in the coming weeks.

Picketing for writers has been suspended and the guild has indicated that it could allow members to return to work even before the final vote is counted.