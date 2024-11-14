K-Drama actor Song Jae-lim passes away at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae-lim, famed for his roles in beloved television dramas like 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and 'Two Weeks', has passed away at the age of 39.

The actor was found dead at his home in Seoul on 7 November, 2024, as per a media outlet.

According to the documents obtained from Seoul's Seongdong Police and reported by E! News, Song was discovered by a close friend who arrived at his apartment around 12:30 pm for a lunch meeting.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, though police have stated that there were no signs of foul play.