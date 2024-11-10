One Direction star Liam Payne's death ruled out not suicide

In a significant update to the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine authorities have ruled out suicide as the cause of his passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month. The news was confirmed by a media outlet.

The 31-year-old singer, known for his role in the globally successful boy band, died on 16 October after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires. Local prosecutors have since concluded that the injuries sustained by Payne were not a result of self-harm or any external intervention by others.