Former One Direction singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel, police and emergency responders said.

It was not immediately clear if the fall was accidental. Payne had spoken publicly about struggles with alcohol, and police said they responded to a report of "an aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Minutes after the news of Payne's death broke, distraught fans -- most in their 20s and 30s -- gathered near the scene in the Argentine capital, where medical teams were at work. "The news hit me hard," fan Pilar Bilik, 27, said outside the hotel.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," reality star and businesswoman Paris Hilton wrote on social media with a crying emoji.