Adrien Brody breaks longest Oscars speech record as ratings dip

Best actor winner Adrien Brody broke the record for the longest-ever Oscar acceptance speech Sunday, as a lengthy gala suffered a small ratings dip, reaching some 18 million people on US network ABC and streamer Hulu.

Despite promising to be "brief" on multiple occasions during his marathon monologue, 'The Brutalist' star Brody clocked a whopping five minutes and 40 seconds on stage, surpassing an eight-decade-old record.

The ceremony itself, in which low-budget indie 'Anora' took five Oscars including best picture, overran to nearly four hours.

British star Greer Garson, who won best actress for 'Mrs Miniver' in 1943, had held the record with a five-minutes-and-30-seconds speech, according to the Guinness World Records website.