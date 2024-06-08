Can't celebrate 'the slap': Shabana Azmi on Kangana being slapped at airport

Days after newly elected MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared her views on the incident.

"I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe," Shabana said in a post on X.

The incident occurred on 6 June around 3:30pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which concluded on Friday.