Actress Kangana Ranaut allegedly slapped at Chandigarh airport

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer of constable rank allegedly slapped Bollywood actress Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut during a frisking argument at Chandigarh airport while she was headed to Delhi earlier Thursday, sources said.

The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday suspended the lady constable, who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut. A senior CISF officer confirmed the incident and said that they are also in the process to get an FIR registered against the lady Constable.

"We have given a complaint at the local police station against the concerned lady constable. She has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," the officer said.