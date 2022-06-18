Amber Heard states her therapist's notes would have led to different verdict

She said, “There's a binder [of] years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor.”

In Heard's full interview about the trial with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, the actor said that the notes would have corroborated claims that Depp abused her, including an incident in 2013 in which she told her therapist that Depp threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.

“I'm talking about what happened to me in real-time. She's taking contemporaneous notes of what's happening,” Heard said.