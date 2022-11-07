"Blessed and Obsessed Parents," says Alia, Ranbir

It is a joyous day for the Kapoors and the Bhatts as Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, actor Alia Bhatt shared a post which reads, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm Sunday.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.