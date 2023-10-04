South Korean migrant's tale to open Asia's biggest film festival

A South Korean film about a disillusioned young woman who relocates to New Zealand will open Asia's largest film festival Wednesday as it looks to rally from a year marked by scandal and budget cutbacks.

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will run until 13 October and feature 209 official entries from 69 countries. Eighty will be making their world premieres in the southern port city.

This year's edition comes as organisers grapple with the fallout from former festival director Huh Moon-yung's resignation in May amid accusations of sexual misconduct. An inquiry is underway.