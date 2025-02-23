Norwegian film 'Dreams', Australia's Rose Byrne win at Berlin

Norwegian drama ‘Dreams’ won the top prize at the Berlin film festival on Saturday, while Australia's Rose Byrne clinched the Best Performance award, with both movies focused on women's experiences.

At a glitzy ceremony in the German capital, politics featured but never overshadowed the films themselves, fitting the pattern of the last 10 days of the 75th Berlinale.

With Germany set to go to the polls on Sunday and Donald Trump making waves at the start of his second term as US president, some directors made openly political statements but the big winners largely avoided controversy.

"Dreams" is a playful coming-of-age story set in Oslo that centres on Johanne, a 17-year-old pupil who develops a crush on her female teacher.

"This was beyond my wildest dreams," director Dag Johan Haugerud, 60, said as he picked up his first major international prize from the jury president, American director Todd Haynes.