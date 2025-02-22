Highlights from Berlin as film festival wraps up

Organisers had expressed hopes beforehand that the films would do the talking this year, rather than politicians or commentators.

The 2024 Berlin festival was overshadowed by a row about Israel's bombardment of Gaza after several directors spoke out against the war in the Palestinian territory, leading to accusations of bias from German politicians.

This year US President Trump was a constant talking point, with the American film industry waiting to see how the former reality TV star will seek to influence their cultural output.

"It is an appalling moment that we're in right now that will take every bit of energy to resist," Berlinale jury president Todd Haynes told AFP.

German domestic politics could also crop up at the awards ceremony, with the country going to the polls on Sunday for a national election that is expected to see a surge from the far-right AfD party.