Berlin festival seeks to bury Gaza row with Israeli hostage film

The Berlin film festival premiered a documentary about an Israeli hostage held by Hamas on Friday as it seeks to move on from controversy over its stance on Gaza at last year's edition.

"A Letter to David" by Israeli filmmaker Tom Shoval is a tribute to David Cunio, who was taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Nir Oz kibbutz on 7 October, 2023, and is still being held hostage in Gaza.

Shoval had previously featured Cunio and his twin brother Eitan in his award-winning debut feature film "Youth", which premiered at the Berlinale in 2013.

In the new film, screening in the festival's Special category, Shoval uses excerpts from "Youth" alongside unseen footage and interviews with Cunio's family members to create a tribute to his missing friend.

They include David's twin brother Eitan, his mother, and his wife Sharon Cunio and twin daughters -- who were also captured by Hamas fighters on 7 October but released after 52 days.