Small-budget sex worker romp 'Anora' triumphs at Oscars

Independent film 'Anora' -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison. 'This is a dream come true', said Madison.

"I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. So to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."

A shellshocked Madison later told reporters backstage she was still processing a win that looked set to open career doors -- even though she had no idea what was next.

"I just know that tonight I'm going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess," she laughed.

Her win was something of an upset, as she bested 1990s megastar Demi Moore, who had been the odds-on favorite to cap a late career flourish with a golden statuette for body-horror flick 'The Substance'.