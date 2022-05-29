Brutal class satire ‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Cannes Palme d’Or

A viciously sharp satire about class conflict, with an already-infamous vomiting and pooping scene, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the second time Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has won the prize.

“Triangle of Sadness” puts Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. He first scooped the Palme in 2017 for “The Square”.

Now firmly established as cinema’s king of cringe, Ostlund, 48, takes a scalpel to bourgeois niceties. This time he turned his gaze on fashion models and the ultra-rich, who find their status suddenly undermined when disaster strikes a cruise ship.