‘Faraaz’ trailer out now

Hansal Mehta, famous for making 'Aligarh', 'Omerta', 'Shahid' and 'Scam 1992' is directing the film while acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is one of the producers.
Just a look at the two minutes and six seconds long trailer makes it clear that it’s been filmed on the Holey Artisan incident.
The trailer opens with 1 July 2016, Dhaka, Bangladesh written on the screen. Then the restaurant is shown, where there are many foreigners.
Suddenly terrorists appear there and start firing indiscriminately. A fearful ambience is created.
Activities of the law and order forces are shown as well. First the police, then activities of the RAB and army have been shown there.
Though the film is about an event from Bangladesh, dialogues of the Bollywood movie is in Hindi, there was no Bangla dialogue anywhere throughout the entire trailer.
In a statement before the trailer launch, Hansal Mehta said that in this movie he tried to discover how youths get involved in violence.
The fact that it requires extreme courage and humanity to stand against violence and it has also been highlighted in the movie.
Producer Anubhav Sinha said, “Faraaz is such a story that’s really necessary to be told. Hansal has beautifully and skillfully depicted the event that shook the world.”
Actress Kareena Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal are making debut with this film. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last year.