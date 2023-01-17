‘Faraaz’ trailer out now

It is old news that Mumbai's Hansal Mehta is making a film titled 'Faraaz' about the brutal attack on upscale Holey Artisan café in Dhaka.

A couple of days ago it was announced that the film will be released on 3 February. The trailer of the movie was released Monday afternoon.

Producing company 'T Series' said that the movie, which sparked talks in India and Bangladesh even before its release, is coming to theatres in India on 3 February.